Jim Parsons (R) and Todd Spiewak attend the Tony Awards on June 10. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jim Parsons will executive produce the new Netflix series "Special." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Jim Parsons will serve as a producer on a new Netflix comedy series.

Deadline confirmed the 45-year-old actor will executive produce the show Special, which is inspired by writer Ryan O'Connell's book, I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.

The Hollywood Reporter said Netflix picked up eight episodes of Special, which is slated to premiere April 12. The show is loosely based on O'Connell's experiences as a gay man with cerebral palsy.

Special stars O'Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew and Patrick Fabian. O'Connell also wrote the show and will executive produce with Parsons, Eric Norsoph and Todd Spiewak.

Parsons celebrated in an Instagram post Tuesday after Netflix picked up the series.

"Yay, @ryanoconn!!! and yay all of YOU who now get to see how great Ryan is! Coming atcha in April!" he wrote.

O'Connell also shared the news online.

"Special comes out April 12th on Netflix. Critics are already calling it 'gay' and 'disabled' so you know it must be good!" he tweeted Tuesday.

Parsons plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, which is in the midst of its 12th and final season CBS. He also serves as an executive producer on the show's prequel spinoff, Young Sheldon.