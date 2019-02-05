WWE Raw: Becky Lynch attacks Stephanie McMahon, is suspended

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Becky Lynch found herself in hot water on Raw after she attacked authority figure Stephanie McMahon.

McMahon returned to Raw on Monday and kicked things off by welcoming Lynch to the ring. The boss, despite hyping up Lynch's WrestleMania match against Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, said that she needed The Man to have doctors examine her injured left knee.

Lynch, despite needing a brace on her left knee which causes her to limp, said she does not want to be examined and will be fine to compete at WrestleMania. McMahon did not take no for an answer and threatened to suspend Lynch.

Lynch still refused to be seen by doctors, leading McMahon to suspend the Royal Rumble winner until she is medically cleared. Lynch, in anger then suddenly attacked McMahon with a number of punches. WWE officials and security quickly arrived onto the scene with Lynch fighting them head-on as well.

Lynch, as she was being escorted out of the arena, then had an intense confrontation with Rousey who blasted her rival for being unprofessional and for putting their WrestleMania match in jeopardy.

Also on Raw, EC3 from NXT made his main roster debut when he appeared for an interview on Alexa Bliss' talk show segment, A Moment of Bliss. Before EC3 could get a word out, the segment was crashed by Nia Jax and then Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose first responded to Jax stating that she attacked him last week due to having a crush on him. The Lunatic Fringe then poked fun at EC3 which led to a match.

EC3 was impressive in his Raw debut and was able to suddenly defeat Ambrose during a surprise pinning attempt.

Other moments from Raw included Rousey defeating both Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan; The Revival winning a Four Corners Tag Team Match to become the No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships; Sasha Banks and Bayley defeating Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross to qualify for the Women's Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match; Elias defeating Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett; Finn Balor defeating Lio Rush; and Braun Strowman and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle teaming up to take on Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

Strowman ended the match by being disqualified but punished McIntyre and Corbin by Choke Slamming them onto steel steps.