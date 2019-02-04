Jordan Peele attends the Directors Guild of America Awards on February 3, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Twilight Zone is giving fans a first glimpse of new host Jordan Peele.

The 39-year-old actor and Get Out director appeared in an ad for CBS All Access' reboot of the show Sunday during Super Bowl LIII.

The one-minute commercial spot presented itself as a glitch in the Super Bowl broadcast. It showed the outside of the stadium before cutting to text reading, "CBS is off the air," and empty stands.

"Witness an empty space filled with thousands of screaming people," Peele says in the clip. "A man, both nowhere and everywhere at the same time."

"Answers are new questions. The unthinkable is the unexpected. When truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?" he asks before disappearing through a door on the field.

Witness the extended cut of the debut @TheTwilightZone promo featuring @JordanPeele. #TheTwilightZone pic.twitter.com/J54ZnqlpDO — The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) February 4, 2019

The original Twilight Zone was created and hosted by Rod Serling, and had a five-season run on CBS from 1959 to 1964. UPN previously revived the show from 2002 to 2003 with Forest Whitaker as host.

News broke in September that Peele will host a new version of The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access. The series premieres April 1 and will feature Steven Yeun, Adam Scott, John Cho, Kumail Nanjiani, Taissa Farmiga and other stars.