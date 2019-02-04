Stephen Colbert arrives on the red carpet the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Steve Carell appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" following Super Bowl LIII. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Steve Carell got up close and personal with Stephen Colbert during a Personal Space interview on The Late Show.

The interview took place on Sunday during a special edition of The Late Show which aired following Super Bowl LIII.

The segment involved Carell and Colbert bending over to fit their heads into cardboard box in order to have a more intimate conversation. Colbert asked the Office alum about looking handsome in his late 50s and their first impressions of each other.

"Why did you wait so long to get sexy?" Colbert asked. "You are aware that now you are a hot, salt-and-pepper zaddy."

Colbert also inquired as to why Carell has switched over to performing in more dramas as seen in his recent films Welcome to Marwen and Vice.

"All I want is to be respected and to be pretentious," Carell joked.

Other moments included Colbert bringing in an electric fan to cool down and the pair sharing a large mint together.

Carell starred in a Pepsi commercial during the Super Bowl alongside Cardi B and Lil Jon. Carell said in the ad that ordering a Pepsi at a restaurant is more than okay.