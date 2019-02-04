'New Amsterdam' gets a second season on NBC

NBC is bringing Ryan Eggold's show "New Amsterdam" back for a second season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The freshman medical drama New Amsterdam is set to return for a second season in 2019-20, NBC said Monday.

Based on Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the New York hospital, the show stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

"Lookadis!!!! So excited to continue to tell these amazing stories and work with these amazing people!! Huge shout out to @nbc and all of our writers and producers. YOU ROCK!! @NBCNewAmsterdam #NewAmsterdam," Labine tweeted.

Eggold told UPI in September that the fact-based series distinguishes itself from other illness-of-the-week dramas by depicting an administrator who puts patient care ahead of the hospital's bottom line.

"It's rooted in a real person's real experiences with different patients, with a system larger than himself that doesn't function as well as it could," Eggold said. "The fact that it's coming from a place of real-life experience and discovery and things that Eric has learned makes the world more specific and more real."