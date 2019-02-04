Elisabeth Moss stars in the "The Handmaid's Tale." Season 3 is coming soon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss' Offred interrupts a pro-Gilead commercial in the teaser trailer for Season 3 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

The clip, which aired on Sunday during Super Bowl LIII, starts off as an ad for the country of Gilead -- formerly the United States -- that advertises how the nation has put more women to work than ever before along with increasing birthrates by the dozens.

Offred soon arrives, however, asking America to wake up to Gilead's lies. Season 3 of the drama series is announced as "coming soon."

Gilead is a totalitarian society that has forced women into sexual servitude in the face of plunging birthrates around the world.

The Handmaid's Tale is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Stahovski, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley also star.

Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale titled The Testaments, is set to hit bookshelves in September, her publisher announced in November.