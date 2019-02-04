AMC orders Season 10 of 'Walking Dead'

Actress Melissa McBride arrives at AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 6 premiere on October 9, 2015 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Danai Gurira attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Norman Reedus' AMC series is to return for a 10th season in October. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- AMC said Monday it renewed its zombie-apocalypse epic The Walking Dead for a 10th season.

The cable network announced the news on Twitter, with a brief video featuring The Whisperers -- human villains who wear grisly disguises to blend in with the undead.

"Season 10. October, " they hiss in the clip.

Starring Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira and Melissa McBride, the second half of Season 9 is due to premiere Sunday.

The first half saw the departure of Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes, the beloved leader of the band of survivors the show has followed since it began.

Lincoln is set to reprise the role in several Walking Dead TV movies.