Super Bowl commercial brings together 'Game of Thrones,' Bud Light

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Bud Light beer commercial released on Super Bowl Sunday featured music and characters from HBO's Game of Thrones.

The medieval-themed spot started with the Bud Light knight preparing for a joust by comically handing off the many glass bottles of beer he was carrying.

He then gets on his horse and charges his opponent, who quickly bests him, then goes to where he is lying on the ground and breaks his neck as onlookers scream.

The winner of the match is revealed to be GOT's helmeted villain the Mountain (played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). A dragon flies overheard and sets fire to the arena as the GOT theme song plays in the background.

The words: "Game of Thrones. The final season. HBO April 14," appear on the screen as the clip ends.

An extended version of the video was posted on the show's official social-media accounts after a shorter incarnation debuted during the high-profile pro football game in Atlanta.

"@TheBudKnight's watch has ended. What will you do #ForTheThrone? #SBLIII @BudLight," the show captioned the ad on Twitter.

The Hollywood Reporter said David Nutter -- who helmed the blood-soaked "The Rains of Castamere" episode of GOT -- directed the commercial.