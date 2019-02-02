David Attenborough is to host the new docu-series "One Planet: Seven Worlds." Photo courtesy of BBC America

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Renowned naturalist David Attenborough is to host the new docu-series One Planet: Seven Worlds, BBC America announced.

Each episode will focus on one continent. No premiere date has been set yet.

"Sir David Attenborough never rests! With this groundbreaking series, we will once again be able to experience life on this One Planet of ours through a lens of transporting wonder. It continues to be a great honor to have narration by this legendary storyteller, whose voice is synonymous with BBC natural history programming on BBC America and all over the world," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Entertainment Networks, said in statement Thursday.

Attenborough, 92, told UPI last month that he has seen the interest in natural history and wildlife programs increase exponentially in recent years. His latest show Dynasties is now airing on BBC America and its sisters stations AMC, IFC and Sundance.

"People's understanding and comprehension and sympathy for the wild world has grown quite enormously and phenomenally and now the audience around the world is very, very sophisticated, indeed," he said.