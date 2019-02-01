Actor Steven Yeun arrives at a photocall for the film "Burning" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 17, 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Seth Rogen attends the premiere of "Like Father" in Los Angeles on July 31, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sandra Oh is lending her voice to a character in the animated series "Invincible." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons are lending their voices to characters in Invincible, Amazon's new animated series from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

The vocal ensemble will also include Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin and Max Burkholder.

"I could not be more thrilled with this AMAZING cast! This show is going to be HUGE! #wow," Kirkman tweeted.

The eight-episode series is to premiere on the subscription streaming service in 2020.

"Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age -- except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems," a synopsis said.

The Invincible comic-book series concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run. A separate film adaptation is also in the works.