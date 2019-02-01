Ellen Pompeo attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on February 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ellen Pompeo will serve as a guest judge on Friday's episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is giving fans a glimpse of Ellen Pompeo's guest spot in Season 4.

The VH1 series released a teaser featuring the 49-year-old actress and artist Frances Bean Cobain, who will serve as guest judges on Friday's episode.

Pompeo and Cobain will help judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews judge the Best Judy competition. The contestants will take on a Judy Garland-inspired makeover.

"Tonight, @EllenPompeo and @The_SpaceWitch join the judges' panel for some Best Judy makeovers!" the show tweeted Friday. "See you on the main stage at 8/7c on @VH1!! #AllStars4."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars also released a preview of Friday's episode that showed the contestants react to Valentina's departure.

"We are mourning the loss of our dear departed Valentina," Latrice Royale says in the clip. "It's a little weird without her energy in the room and we miss her whole spirit of existence."

The Wrap reported in November that Pompeo, singer Kacey Musgraves and actress Jenifer Lewis would serve as guest judges in Season 4. Cobain is part of the show's rotating lineup of guest judges.