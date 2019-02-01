Michael Buble to headline seventh music special for NBC

Singer Michael Buble receives the Adult Contemporary Album of the Year award at the 2018 JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards in Vancouver on March 24, 2018. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Singer Michael Buble (L) and his wife Luisana arrive at the 2018 JUNO Broadcast Awards in Vancouver on March 25, 2018. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Singer Michael Bublé is set to headline his seventh music special for NBC on March 20. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Singer Michael Bublé is set to headline his seventh music special for NBC on March 20.

The show bublé! is being billed as "his most personal to date." It will feature six songs from his latest album, love, which was released last year.

Backed by a 36-piece orchestra, Bublé is also expected to perform classics such as "Fly Me to the Moon," "You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You," "My Funny Valentine," "Haven't Met You Yet," "Home" and "It's a Beautiful Day," a press release said.

Bublé will be seen Sunday in a Super Bowl commercial for Bubly sparkling water and the Grammy winner is to kick off his next North American concert tour on Feb. 13 at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato gave birth to their third child -- a daughter -- in July and the recording artist received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November.