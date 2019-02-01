A post shared by Kaz (@kazcrossley) on Oct 30, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Love Island couple Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel have broken up.

Crossley, 25, announced the news in an Instagram post Thursday after calling it quits with Denzel after six months of dating.

The British television personality shared a photo of herself with Denzel during a recent trip to Jamaica. She thanked Denzel in the caption.

"Sometimes things don't go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Denzel commented on Crossley's post with sad face and prayer hands emojis, but has yet to address the split himself.

Crossley later thanked Season 4 co-star Ellie Brown on Instagram Stories after she defended Crossley's decision to announce the breakup on Instagram.

"No it's called just being mutual in the public eye because a public break up is hard and people have soooooooo much to say about things they don't understand," Brown tweeted Thursday.

"The more positive Kaz and Josh are about each other the healthier it will be for both of them," she added.

Crossley and Denzel met during Love Island Season 4, which ended in July.