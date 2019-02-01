Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Black Monday and Avengers: Endgame actor Don Cheadle is to make his debut as Saturday Night Live guest host on Feb. 16, NBC said.
Gary Clark Jr., whose album This Land will be released Feb. 22, will provide the musical entertainment for the episode.
Recording artist Halsey will do double duty as guest host and musical act for the Feb. 9 installment of the sketch-comedy show.
Glass actor James McAvoy hosted last weekend's episode. A repeat of Aquaman star Jason Momoa's Dec. 8 appearance is scheduled to air this Saturday.
