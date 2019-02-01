Singer Halsey arrives at the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 15. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Recording artist Gary Clark Jr. arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York City on January 28. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Actor Don Cheadle is to host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Black Monday and Avengers: Endgame actor Don Cheadle is to make his debut as Saturday Night Live guest host on Feb. 16, NBC said.

Gary Clark Jr., whose album This Land will be released Feb. 22, will provide the musical entertainment for the episode.

Recording artist Halsey will do double duty as guest host and musical act for the Feb. 9 installment of the sketch-comedy show.

Glass actor James McAvoy hosted last weekend's episode. A repeat of Aquaman star Jason Momoa's Dec. 8 appearance is scheduled to air this Saturday.