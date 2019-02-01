Rachel Lindsay walks the runway in the Red Dress Collection show at New York Fashion Week on February 8. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Rachel Lindsay said her wedding to Bryan Abasolo is "gonna be hot." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay is sharing new details about her upcoming wedding.

The 33-year-old television personality said on Thursday's episode of the Bachelor Party podcast that she will marry Bryan Abasolo in the Caribbean in August.

"I've hired a wedding planner. It's happening! August, so six months," Lindsay shared for the first time. "I have not said the month, I've just said summer 2019."

"It's gonna be hot," she said of the locale. "August, Caribbean, it's gonna be hot."

Lindsay said she and Abasolo, who is of Columbian heritage, plan to celebrate with family and friends at their destination wedding.

"I want the big party," she said. "And so now we're closer to where ... Bryan still has a lot of family in Columbia, so they can come too. So it's like mixing these two cultures together."

Lindsay had teased details about her wedding Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of What Men Want.

"It is summer 2019 that we are getting married, the latter part of summer," the star said.

"It will be a destination wedding in a warmer location, closer to Columbia, where Bryan's from, but it's not in Columbia," she added.

Lindsay also said she hired Michael Russo as her wedding planner and asked Randi Rahm to design her wedding dress.

Lindsay met and got engaged to Abasolo during The Bachelorette Season 13.