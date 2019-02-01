Aidy Bryant's 'Shrill' to premiere in March, first teaser released

Aidy Bryant watches the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers on March 10, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aidy Bryant (L) with Kate McKinnon. Bryant stars in the first teaser trailer for Hulu's "Shrill." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant deals with awkward situations in her love life in the first teaser trailer for Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Shrill.

The series -- based on blogger Lindy West's memoir Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman -- will be debuting on Hulu on March 15.

In the teaser, Bryant's character Annie is asked for an increasing amount of money by a co-worker. The co-worker begins asking for the favor by complimenting Annie on a article she wrote.

Annie is then seen awkwardly trying to show off some cleavage to a love interest during a FaceTime call before one of his friends jumps into the conversation. The same love interest is later pepper-sprayed in the face by one of Annie's friends.

"Less apologizing, more living," Hulu said on Twitter. Shrill will follow Annie as she decides to change her life but not her body among bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss.

The series is being executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels under his Broadway Video banner along with Elizabeth Banks' and Max Handelman's Brownstone Productions banner. Bryant, West and Alexandra Rushfield penned the adaptation with Rushfield set to serve as showrunner.

Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell also star.