'Twilight Zone' reboot to premiere in April

"Twilight Zone" star John Cho attending the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Twilight Zone" host Jordan Peele. The new reboot of the series will be premiering in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that its upcoming reboot of classic sci-fi and horror anthology series The Twilight Zone, will be arriving on streaming service CBS All Access on April 1.

"Join us in another dimension on April 1 when #TheTwilightZone premieres on @CBSAllAccess," the official Twitter account for the series announced on Wednesday alongside a short video featuring the show's logo.

Jordan Peele, who directed 2017's Get Out and the upcoming horror film Us, will be hosting and narrating the new Twilight Zone.

John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, Steven Yeun, Percy Hynes-White, Taissa Farmiga, Rhea Seehorn, Luke Kirby and Ike Barinholtz are set to star.

The original Twilight Zone aired from 1959 -1964 with Rod Sterling serving as host. The series has been revived several times.