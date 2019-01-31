'Reno 911!': Wendi McLendon-Covey teases possible reboot

Wendi McLendon-Covey attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Blended" on May 21, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Wendi McLendon-Covey said a Reno 911! reboot is in "very early stages." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Former Reno 911! star Wendi McLendon-Covey is teasing the possibility of a reboot.

The 49-year-old actress said Wednesday on the Watch What Happens Live after-show that a revival of the Comedy Central series is in "very early stages."

McLendon-Covey spoke out after a fan asked if a new Reno 911! movie is in the works. She denied a film is happening but said a reboot is being discussed.

"Not for a movie, but possibly for the show," the star told host Andy Cohen. "I guess I just leaked that."

"[It's in] very early stages. Who knows?" she added before expressing interest. "If it makes sense, if it's funny."

McLendon-Covey, who played Deputy Johnson on Reno 911!, said she considers the show a high point in her career.

"That was what got me started. That was my first big job," the actress said.

"It was really fun but I don't know if you could recapture that again because so much time has gone by and everybody else is on a different show now, so when would we do it?" she added.

Reno 911! had a six-season run from 2003 to 2009, and inspired the 2007 movie Reno 911!: Miami. The show co-starred Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Robert Ben Garant and Thomas Lennon.

Lennon and Nash, who portrayed Lieutenant Dangle and Deputy Williams, have previously said another movie was in the works. The cast reunited for a holiday-themed video in December ahead of a New Year's Eve marathon on Comedy Central.