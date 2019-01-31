Bethenny Frankel attends the New York premiere of "Pan" on October 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel says she doesn't like to be alone after having a severe allergic reaction in December.

The 48-year-old television personality said on Thursday's episode of The Dr. Oz Show that she's struggled to mentally recover since the near-death experience.

"It's crazy. I don't like to be alone anymore," she told host Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to Page Six. "I don't want to be in restaurants alone, and I'm not that type of person. It's very scary. It changes your whole entire life."

Frankel, who has a rare fish allergy, recalled how she fell unconscious after her boyfriend inadvertently gave her miso soup with fish broth to eat.

"I said, 'You know, my hands feel itchy,'" the star recounted. "He said, 'Do you want me to get you some Benadryl?'"

"Then I felt a little tickle in my throat. Something seemed a little off, not crazy at all, less than before in my life. By the time he came back, I was unconscious," she said.

The Real Housewives of New York star said her boyfriend found her "drooling" and "unconscious" when he returned with the Benadryl. She was out for 15 minutes as her boyfriend managed to give her a pill and called 9-1-1.

"I woke up disoriented. There were cops, there were medics," the star said. "I vaguely remember them taking me on a stretcher to the ambulance, but thinking I'm having a stroke and dying."

Frankel, who is reportedly dating real estate developer Paul Bernon, previously told fans the allergic reaction landed her in the emergency room and intensive care unit for two days. She said she nearly died during the Dec. 16 incident.

"I couldn't talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead," the star tweeted.

Frankel was traveling this month when her plane was forced to turn around due to her allergy to fish. Her flight returned to the airport after the crew started to serve bass to passengers.