'You': Victoria Pedretti to play female lead in Season 2

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Popular series You has found a new female lead for Season 2.

Netflix announced on its See What's Next official Twitter account Wednesday that Victoria Pedretti will play the female lead in the new season.

Pedretti will portray aspiring chef Love Quinn. She joins Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series.

"Haunting of Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti landed the female lead in @YouNetflix Season 2," the post reads.

"She plays Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who doesn't care about social media. She's also tending to deep grief -- so when she meets Joe she senses a shared knowledge of profound loss."

Pedretti confirmed the news with a heart emoji on her own account.

You initially premiered on Lifetime in September and debuted on Netflix in December. The show passed 40 million views on Netflix this month, and will move to the streaming site exclusively for its second season.

Season 1 follows Joe (Badgley) as he falls in love and becomes obsessed with an aspiring writer, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Season 2 will follow the character's romance with Love (Pedretti).

Pedretti is known for playing Eleanor "Nell" Crain Vance in the Netflix series adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House. She will also star in Quentin Tarantino's new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.