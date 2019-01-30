CBS All Access is remaking Stephen King's 'The Stand'

Author Stephen King's novel "The Stand" is getting the remake treatment at CBS All Access. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- CBS All Access announced Wednesday that it is working on a remake of Stephen King's thriller The Stand.

"I read The Stand under my bed when I was 12 and my Baptist parents burned it in our fireplace upon discovery. Incensed, I stole my Dad's Fed Ex account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work. Several weeks later, I came home to find a box had arrived from Maine and inside were several books, each inscribed with a beautiful note from God himself, who encouraged me in my writing and thanked me for being a fan," writer and executive producer Josh Boone said in a statement.

No casting has been announced yet for the 10-part apocalyptic drama about the battle between good and evil for the fate of mankind.

"I'm excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform," King said. "The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they're doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen."

King's novel was previously adapted as a 1994 miniseries, starring Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Miguel Ferrer, Laura San Giacomo, Jamey Sheridan, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Bill Fagerbakke.

There has been a revival of interest in the author's work in recent years.

A 2017 adaptation of It was a big-screen blockbuster that has spawned a sequel due in theaters Sept. 6. Castle Rock, an anthology series that ties together numerous characters and stories from the King canon, debuted last year on Hulu and has been renewed for a second season. The AT&T/Audience channel also has aired two seasons of Mr. Mercedes, which is based on King's book by the same name. It was recently renewed for Season 3.