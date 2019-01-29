Kal Penn's new comedy series has received a pilot order from NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- NBC has given a pilot order to an untitled, single-camera comedy series starring Kal Penn.

Penn, known for starring in the Harold and Kumar series of films and in drama series Designated Survivor, also co-wrote the project with Matt Murray.

Penn and Murray are executive producing with The Good Place creator Michael Schur serving as a supervising executive producer. Dan Spilo and David Miner are also executive producing.

The comedy follows former New York City Councilman Garrett Shah (Penn) who finds his calling when he meets six immigrants in need of help.

Penn recently appeared on an episode of The Big Bang Theory alongside Sean Astin. He will be reprising his role on Designated Survivor which is moving from ABC to Netflix.