CBS orders second season of 'God Friended Me'

Actor Brandon Micheal Hall arrives at the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right "God Friended Me" stars Suraj Sharma, Violett Beane, Brandon Micheal Hall, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton arrive at the 2018 CBS Upfront on May 16, 2018 in New York City. The network renewed the show for a second season Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- CBS said it has ordered a second season of its new drama God Friended Me.

Starring Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton, the show will return with fresh episodes in the 2019-20 broadcast season. The series is about a New York atheist who begins helping strangers after getting a "friend" request on social media from an account called "God."

"We're thrilled with how God Friended Me has performed on Sundays. It's one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday.

The network last week renewed its freshman series Magnum P.I., FBI and The Neighborhood for additional seasons.