Jan. 28 (UPI) -- American Horror Story alum Taissa Farmiga and Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn are set to appear in episodes of The Twilight Zone reboot, CBS All Access announced Monday.

The Deuce cast member Luke Kirby and Blockers star Ike Barinholtz also booked roles in the sci-fi anthology series, which will be hosted and narrated by Jordan Peele.

Previously announced stars for the revived show include Percy Hynes-White, John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

The new Twilight Zone is scheduled to begin streaming later this year. The original version aired 1959-64 with Rod Serling as host. It has been revived several times since.