Richard Armitage to star in Netflix thriller 'The Stranger'

Actor Richard Armitage is set to star in the Netflix thriller "The Stranger." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Berlin Station actor and The Hobbit icon Richard Armitage is to star in The Stranger, an eight-part thriller for Netflix, RED Production Company announced Monday.

"A secret destroys a man's perfect life and sends him on a collision course with a deadly conspiracy," said a synopsis of the project, which is based on Harlan Coben's novel.

Filming is to begin in March.

Coben is the creator of the series and will serve as an executive producer, alongside Nicola Shindler, and Danny Brocklehurst has been named lead writer and executive producer.

RED, Coben and Netflix previously teamed up on the limited dramas The Five and Safe.

"Cant wait to bring you the new @HarlanCoben thriller for @NetflixUK staring the brilliant Richard Armitage, last Red Production Sparkhouse so many many years ago!" Shindler tweeted.

"Older, maybe a bit wiser since Sparkhouse, but no less driven and excited. Can't wait to come back to Manchester to work with you Nicola," Armitage replied.

Armitage's other credits include Robin Hood, Strike Back, MI-5 and Castlevania.