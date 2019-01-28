No Season 4 for 'Stan Against Evil' on IFC

Actor John C. McGinley and his wife Nichole Kessler attend the premiere of "42" in Los Angeles on April 9, 2013. McGinley's IFC show,, "Stan Against Evil" has been canceled after three seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Stan Against Evil creator Dana Gould said IFC declined to renew his horror-comedy for a fourth season.

"'All Things Must Pass' the guy with the garden gnome sang, and alas we are no exception. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this show a reality; talented professionals who came together, busted their butts and made something truly ridiculous. Thanks and onward!" Gould tweeted Monday.

Deadline.com said Gould revealed the cancellation on his podcast over the weekend.

The show starred John C. McGinley as grouchy, retired New Hampshire police sheriff Stan Miller and Janet Varney as Evie Barrett, his perky replacement. Together, they teamed up to rid their cursed town Willard's Mill of the various demons and monsters that wreak havoc there. Deborah Baker Jr. and Nate Mooney played Stan's daughter Denise and Deputy Leon Drinkwater respectively. Gould played the recurring role of chatty cemetery worker Kevin.

"Occasionally, you need to take time for some fake horror and that's what we provide. There's so much real horror, we just like to give a little, half-hour respite," Gould told UPI in October.

"Sometimes, I do feel like a cabaret announcer in the Weimar Republic, but I'll leave the country if I have to," he added with a laugh. "The show really is a comic book. It's a cheeseburger. It is to be ingested for pleasure."