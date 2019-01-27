Steve Martin channels Roger Stone on 'SNL'

Political operative Roger Stone speaks to the media after leaving federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Steve Martin played Roger Stone on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Comedian Steve Martin played political operative Roger Stone in this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Stone, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, was indicted last week on seven criminal charges in the Justice Department's Russia investigation, including making false statements and witness tampering.

This weekend's episode of SNL opened with a parody of Fox News' primetime talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight, with Alex Moffat playing host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson is seen interviewing fellow Fox News talk-show host Jeannine Pirro (played by Cecily Strong) and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (Kate McKinnon) before Martin arrives as Stone to talk about his arrest at the end of the segment.

"What a fun couple of days. I'm loving the ride. Go, Nixon!" Martin as Stone said, adding that, at 66, he is using his age to play on public sympathy. "I'm almost as old as Sting."

He also said he has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his expenses.

"I'm broke from my legal battles and now no one will buy my books," Martin as Stone said.

"Why will no one buy your books?" Moffat's Carlson wanted to know.

"Because they're bad!" said Stone.

The interview ended with Stone declaring, "I'm just a normal and straightforward guy," a nod to Martin's classic SNL catchphrase with Dan Aykroyd from the 1970s and '80s, "We're just two wild and crazy guys!"