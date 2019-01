"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Tony Shalhoub won the SAG Award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy Sunday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Marvelous Mrs. Marvelous Maisel co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Actress and Actor in a TV Comedy Sunday night.

The SAG Awards honor excellence in film and television acting.

Will & Grace co-star Megan Mullally is hosting the gala at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

M*A*S*H* icon Alan Alda is slated to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.