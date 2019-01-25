USA renews 'Suits' for a 9th and final season

Actors, left to right, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Rick Hoffman arrive at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group Upfront in New York City on May 14, 2015. Macht and Hoffman are to return for the ninth and final season of "Suits." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sarah Rafferty's legal drama "Suits" has been renewed for a ninth and final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Katherine Heigl's legal drama "Suits" has been renewed for a ninth and final season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- USA Network has announced it renewed its legal drama Suits for a ninth and final season.

"Suits has played an instrumental role in our network's DNA for nearly a decade," Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and Syfy, said in a statement. "I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank (creator) Aaron Korsh, our partners at Universal Cable Productions and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."

The show about people who work at a New York law firm that specializes in corporate cases began in 2011. It initially starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Meghan Markle, who is now the wife of Britain's Prince Harry.

The current cast of Suits includes Macht, Hoffman, Rafferty, Katherine Heigl, Dule Hill, Wendell Pierce and Amanda Schull.

The second half of Season 8 premiered Wednesday. The 10 episodes of Season 9 are expected to begin airing later this year.