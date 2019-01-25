Rosario Dawson's 'Briarpatch' finds a home on USA

Actor Brian Geraghty is set to star in USA Network's "Briarpatch." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- USA Network said it has picked up the first season of the anthology drama Briarpatch, starring and executive produced by Rosario Dawson.

The Sin City and Daredevil alum plays an investigator whose sister is murdered.

"What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees," a network synopsis said. "The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas' book -- a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction -- while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation."

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and The Bad Batch filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour directed the pilot for Briarpatch and also served as an executive producer.

Co-starring Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty and Edi Gathegi, the Universal Cable Productions and Paramount Television collaboration is based on Ross Thomas' novel of the same name. It was adapted for television by Legion scribe Andy Greenwald, who will executive produce.

The show is set in Texas and will be filmed in New Mexico.

"When we were first introduced to the anthology by Andy Greenwald, UCP and Paramount Television, we were immediately struck by the show's unique tone and captivating story," Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said in a statement. "And (executive producer) Sam Esmail's incomparable vision and style, coupled with Rosario Dawson's tremendous performance as Allegra Dill, will no doubt leave audiences buzzing."