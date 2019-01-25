'My Fair Wedding' star David Tutera introduces baby girl

A post shared by David Tutera (@davidtutera) on Oct 30, 2018 at 10:48am PDT

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- My Fair Wedding star David Tutera is a dad of two.

People confirmed the 52-year-old television personality and celebrity wedding planner welcomed a daughter, Gracie Stella, with husband Joey Toth on Thursday.

Tutera and Toth chose "Stella" as Gracie's middle name in honor of Toth's grandmother and mother. Tutera is also parent to 5-year-old daughter Cielo, whom he welcomed with ex-husband Ryan Jurica in June 2013.

"Love always wins and it is with loving pride that we share the birth of our beautiful daughter Gracie," Tutera and Toth said in a statement.

"We so look forward to watching our girls grow up together and making positive change in this world," the pair added.

Tutera also shared the news in an Instagram post Thursday. He posted a photo of himself with Toth, Cielo and baby Gracie.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Gracie to the world and our family today. So many happy tears of joy!!!" the star wrote.

Tutera and Toth married in Los Angeles in April 2017. Cielo is Tutera's biological daughter and a fraternal twin to Cedric, the biological son of Jurica. Tutera and Jurica agreed to raise Cielo and Cedric separately after their split in 2013.