Jim Gaffigan to headline Amazon's first standup comedy special

Comedian Jim Gaffigan, pictured here with his wife Jeannie, is gearing up for Amazon Prime's first standup special. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian and author Jim Gaffigan is to headline Amazon Prime Video's first original standup comedy special.

Quality Time is slated to premiere later this year.

"I am so honored to be Amazon's first original stand-up special. This is going to be exciting," Gaffigan said in a statement Thursday.

The real-life father of five children will also be seen soon in Amazon Studios' dramedy film Troop Zero, opposite Academy Award winners Viola Davis and Allison Janney. He is best known for starring in the family sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote with his wife Jeannie, in 2015-16.

In May 2017, Gaffigan announced Jeannie had successfully undergone surgery to remove a "life-threatening" brain tumor.