'Boondock Saints' reunion planned on 'Ride with Norman Reedus'

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- AMC has renewed its travel docu-series Ride with Norman Reedus for a fourth season.

Production is to begin later this month.

Season 3 is to premiere Feb. 10. Over the next few months, host Reedus will be seen reuniting with his Boondock Saints and Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day co-star Sean Patrick Flanery, as well as his fellow The Walking Dead castmates -- present and past -- Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Melissa McBride and Austin Amelio.

Other guests will include musicians Marilyn Manson, Ian Anderson, Les Claypool, Jello Biafra, Rob Halford, Karen Elson and Oliver Peck.

"Season 3 was a blast -- we had a ton of fun traveling the world and the U.S. with some really awesome guests," Reedus said in a statement. "We're looking forward to turning that up even further for Season 4. I can't wait for everyone to see it all."