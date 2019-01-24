'Queer Eye' is going to Japan for four-episode special

Left to right, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye" attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 9. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown of Netflix's "Queer Eye." The Fab Five are headed to Japan for a four-episode special. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a new four-episode Queer Eye special featuring the Fab Five in Japan.

"The Fab Five will work with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand in a four-episode special!" Netflix on Twitter Wednesday alongside a photo of stars Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown.

The special is set to arrive on the streaming service following the release of Queer Eye Season 3, which will premiere in 2019.

"In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever," series creator and executive producer David Collins said in a statement.

"Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country."

Queer Eye, which premiered in February 2018, features the Fab Five helping people change their appearances, homes, lifestyles and perspectives.