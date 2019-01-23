WWE Smackdown: Becky Lynch, Asuka have heated confrontation, brawl

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Tensions were high on Smackdown as Becky Lynch confronted her Royal Rumble opponent Asuka before their championship match on Sunday.

Lynch, who lost the Smackdown Women's Championship to Asuka in December at TLC, praised The Empress of Tomorrow as one of the best competitors in the world but promised that she will be taking the title back.

Asuka arrived onto the scene and got into a shouting match with Lynch before Charlotte Flair dropped by to discuss how she will win the 30-competitor Women's Royal Rumble match and main event WrestleMania.

Lynch, distracted by Flair, was then attacked from behind by Asuka, leading to a hard-hitting brawl between the pair. WWE officials were unable to contain Lynch and Asuka as their fight continued to spill over into the ringside area.

The Man eventually gained the upper hand and threw Asuka over the announcer's table where she proceeded to whip the champion with her leather jacket.

Also on Smackdown, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon hosted a face-to-face meeting between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Bryan refused to enter the ring, however, and instead delivered a rant aimed at Styles that touched on his environmental crusade.

McMahon demanded that Bryan get into the ring which led to the champion switching his attention to his boss who was berated for a creating an environment where Styles could be seen as hero. Styles would soon chase after Bryan and deliver a few blows before he threw Bryan into the ring.

As Styles got ready to deliver his Phenomenal Forearm, Bryan used McMahon as a shield to escape the attack. Bryan was then able to strike Styles down with his Running Knee before escaping out of the arena. Bryan will be defending his WWE Championship against Styles on Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

Other moments from Smackdown included Mandy Rose defeating Naomi; Cesaro defeating The Miz; Samoa Joe defeating Mustafa Ali; and Rey Mysterio defeating Andrade in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match via disqualification following interference from Joe.

Joe, after attacking both Mysterio and Andrade, promised that he would win the Royal Rumble match before he suddenly received an RKO from Randy Orton.