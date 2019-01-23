Kristin Cavallari attends the NBCUniversal upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Very Cavallari is setting a spring premiere date for Season 2.

E! News announced Wednesday the E! series starring Kristin Cavallari will return to television March 3.

Season 2 will follow Cavallari as "she juggles her roles as boss, businesswoman, wife, mom and friend." Cavallari is a mom of three and launched her Uncommon James lifestyle brand in 2017.

Cavallari is parent to 6-year-old son Camden, 4-year-old son Jaxon and 3-year-old daughter Saylor with her husband, former NFL player Jay Cutler. The couple moved their family to Nashville after Cutler was cut from the Chicago Bears.

Very Cavallari confirmed the premiere date and shared a teaser Wednesday on Instagram.

"SEASON 2 of #VeryCavallari premieres March 3rd at 10|9c on E!," the caption reads. "If you're looking for the perfect man to watch it with, Jay has a few suggestions in this sneak peek."

Cavallari appeared on the MTV series Laguna Beach before starring on The Hills.