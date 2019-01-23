Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Love Island alum Malin Andersson is mourning the death of her baby girl.

The 26-year-old television personality paid tribute to daughter Consy in an Instagram post Wednesday after the infant died just four weeks after birth.

Andersson shared a photo of Consy hooked up to equipment in the hospital. She mentioned her late mom, who died in November 2017, in the caption.

"Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn't ready yet. Mummy loves you," the star captioned the post.

"I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes. I'm so sorry I couldn't do it anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19," she added.

Andersson announced Consy's birth Jan. 1 on New Year's Day, telling fans her baby girl was born seven weeks premature. She asked for prayers in a post a week later as her daughter remained in intensive care.

"Baby Consy is still in intensive care, and fighting each day. This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through, I just want to told her," the star wrote.

"It's different to my mum last year. My mum was ready to go.. my little girl isn't. She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I'm not prepared to let her go," she said.

Andersson was parent to Consy with her boyfriend, Tom Kemp. She announced her pregnancy in June.