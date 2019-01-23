'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa lands new HGTV pilot

Tarek El Moussa (L), pictured with Christina El Moussa, will mentor real estate novices on his own HGTV series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa will star in an upcoming HGTV pilot.

The network confirmed in a news release Wednesday that the 37-year-old television personality has started production on a new show for 2019.

The untitled pilot will follow El Moussa as he mentors real estate novices in home flipping. El Moussa has successfully flipped more than 300 houses.

"From start to finish, I'm giving these first-time flippers everything they need to score a profitable deal and not a bank-breaking flop," the star said in a statement.

El Moussa will also appear in a new web series centered on his life as a single dad. The show will air on HGTV.com in the summer.

"With a new home and a new outlook on life, fans can watch Tarek as he works hard, plays hard and then goes home to spend quality time with his kids," the network described the series.

El Moussa is parent to two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina El Moussa. The couple split in December 2016 but have continued to co-star on the series.

Christina landed her own HGTV series, Christina on the Coast, in June. She married British television personality Ant Anstead in December.

"I'm actually happy for her," El Moussa said on Instagram Stories this month after the wedding. "I think it's a great thing."