'SNL': Baldwin's Trump plays 'Deal or No Deal' to end shutdown

Left to Right Kenan Thompson as Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Pete Davidson as a Clemson student during the "Deal or No Deal Cold Open" sketch on Saturday's edition of "SNL." Photo by Will Heath/NBC

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live featured Alec Baldwin as U.S. President Donald Trump playing Deal or No Deal to end the partial government shutdown, which began Dec. 21.

Kenan Thompson played Steve Harvey, who was supposedly filling in for regular host Howie Mandel.

The sketch featured SNL cast members Mikey Day as Steve King, Ego Nwodim as Cardi B, Kate McKinnon as Nancy Pelosi, Alex Moffat as Chuck Schumer, Melissa Villaseñor as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Beck Bennett as Mitch McConnell and Leslie Jones as Maxine Waters.

The rapper and politicians opened suitcases offering what bargains they would be willing to strike in order to end the shutdown.

A message in Pelosi's case said, "$1 billion, plus you say Nancy's my mommy," while Booker's said, "Cory Booker 2020," King's said, "Whites," and Schumer's said, "Whatever you want," then, "$15, plus a pastrami on rye."

Trump declined all of the deals until a Clemson University student (played by Pete Davidson) showed up with a Crave Case of White Castle hamburgers, which Trump said he would accept.

Earlier in the day, the real-life Republican president made a televised proposal to end the shutdown.

He offered extended protections from deportation to some immigrants, including Dreamers, in exchange for $5.7 billion for a barrier along Mexico, but Democrats are adamant they won't approve any funding for a barrier.