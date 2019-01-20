Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Dave Bautista, Kevin Costner
Kumail Nanjiani, Tracee Ellis Ross to announce Oscar nominations
Nancy Cartwright to reprise Rufus voice in live-action 'Kim Possible'
Monday's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to mark end of President Trump's half-term
Cardi B, Camila Cabello to perform at 2019 Grammy Awards

Photo Gallery

 
Sonequa Martin-Green, Rebecca Romijn attend 'Star Trek' premiere

Latest News

'Glass' tops the North American box office with $40.6M
Snowstorm brings frigid weather, travel delays to Northeast
Duke's Zion Williamson goes coast-to-coast for angry dunk vs. Virginia
Chloe X Halle to perform 'America The Beautiful' at Super Bowl, says NFL
'SNL': Baldwin's Trump plays 'Deal or No Deal' to end shutdown
 
Back to Article
/