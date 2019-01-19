Monday's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to mark end of President Trump's half-term

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Monday's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! is being subtitled as Intermission Accomplished: A Halftime Tribute to Trump.
"History has been made in the two years since Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States," an ABC news release said. "This Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel salutes the midpoint of Trump's 'bigly' successful first term in Jimmy Kimmel Live Intermission Accomplished: A Halftime Tribute to Trump. Join Jimmy as he pays an all-American tribute to our commander-in-chief with celebrities, song, 'covfefe' and 'hamberders.'"
A vocal critic of Trump and his administration, the comedian has been hiring furloughed federal workers, including a NASA engineer, to help out on his show during the partial U.S. government shutdown, which has been in effect since Dec. 21.
We hired a @NASA Engineer to be our furloughed federal employee of the night. #GovernmentShutdown pic.twitter.com/yPmM5Xb1Sz— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 17, 2019