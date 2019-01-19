Monday's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to mark end of President Trump's half-term

U.S. President Donald Trump emerges from the residence to make remarks to the media as he prepared to depart the White House in Washington, D.C. on Saturday for a trip to Dover AFB to meet with the families of four Americans who were killed in an explosion last Wednesday in Syria. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Monday's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! is being subtitled as Intermission Accomplished: A Halftime Tribute to Trump.

"History has been made in the two years since Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States," an ABC news release said. "This Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel salutes the midpoint of Trump's 'bigly' successful first term in Jimmy Kimmel Live Intermission Accomplished: A Halftime Tribute to Trump. Join Jimmy as he pays an all-American tribute to our commander-in-chief with celebrities, song, 'covfefe' and 'hamberders.'"

A vocal critic of Trump and his administration, the comedian has been hiring furloughed federal workers, including a NASA engineer, to help out on his show during the partial U.S. government shutdown, which has been in effect since Dec. 21.