'You' starring Penn Badgley to pass 40M views on Netflix

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- You, a new TV series starring Penn Badgley, is close to passing 40 million views on Netflix.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the Lifetime series is poised to exceed more than 40 million views from Netflix members in its first four weeks on the streaming site.

Netflix typically doesn't release viewing metrics for its titles, although a recent letter from the company to shareholders said it counts a viewer if they "substantially complete" at least 70 percent of one episode of a TV series.

Netflix's method of quantification means the company expects 40 million members to watch at least 70 percent of one episode of You in a four-week period ending Jan. 23. The show debuted Dec. 26 on Netflix.

Joe isn't the only one watching: @YouNetflix is on track to be viewed by more than 40 million members in its first four weeks on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/W4jZ3nYTdQ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 17, 2019

You initially premiered Sept. 9 on Lifetime. The series, which is based on the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name, will move exclusively to Netflix for its second season.

The Hollywood Reporter said You's dark humor and rejection of rom-com tropes helped the show become a hit on Netflix following lackluster viewership on Lifetime. The series has become a viral subject on social media.

You stars Badgley, an actor known for playing Dan Humphries on Gossip Girl, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry and Shay Mitchell.