KJ Apa attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Camila Mendes attends the People's Choice Awards on November 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lili Reinhart plays Betty Cooper on The CW series "Riverdale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Riverdale will have a new musical episode in Season 3.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the show's characters will tackle Heathers: The Musical during the March 20 episode of The CW series.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and other Riverdale characters previously staged Carrie in Season 2. Heathers: The Musical is based on the 1989 film Heathers starring Winona Ryder.

"Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said. "And everyone is singing..."

TVLine said the episode will include nine songs from Heathers: The Musical, which debuted off-Broadway in 2010. Aguirre-Sacasa shared the in-show cast list in a tweet Thursday.

Archie will portray Kurt Kelly in Heathers: The Musical. Betty, Veronica and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) will portray the three Heathers, Heather Duke, Heather McNamara and Heather Chandler.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays on The CW. The series is based on characters from Archie Comics and co-stars Mark Consuelos, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick and Luke Perry.