Steve Carell arrives for the world premiere of "Beautiful Boy" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Steve Carrell (R), who portrays Donald Rumsfeld in "Vice," and his wife actress Nancy Carell, attend the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills on December 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Steve Carell co-created and will star in a workplace comedy for Netflix called "Space Force." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Actor Steve Carell is reuniting with The Office writer-producer Greg Daniels on Space Force, a TV workplace comedy for Netflix.

The show Carell and Daniels co-created will be about "people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services," a press release said.

Carell will star in and executive produce it, while Daniels will serve as showrunner.

No other casting or a premiere date have been announced yet.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told the National Space Council in October that the administration plans to launch the United States Space Force, the nation's sixth military branch, by 2020.

Carell, a former correspondent on The Daily Show, can now be seen in three high-profile dramas -- Beautiful Boy, Vice and Welcome to Marwen.

The Anchorman and Evan Almighty alum returned to his comic roots in late 2018 to host Saturday NIght Live where his former Office castmates Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer and Ed Helms showed up and begged him to agree to an Office reunion, which he did not.

Carell previously said he doesn't think the politically incorrect humor of the mockumentary series would work today.

Carell played well-meaning, but obnoxious Dunder-Mifflin regional manager Michael Scott for seven seasons on the show 2005-11. The series continued after Carell left, with Helms running the fictional office through 2013. It is now available to stream on Netflix. Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling and John Krasinski co-star.