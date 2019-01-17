Trending Stories

'Avengers: Infinity War' leads Visual Effects Society Awards
Danny Glover joins cast of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' sequel
Carol Channing, Broadway star, dead at 97
Ariana Grande shares new '7 Rings' music video teaser
WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan have backstage brawl

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Critics' Choice red carpet

Latest News

Season 2 of 'Happy!' to premiere on March 27
AI-powered genomic analysis reveals unknown human ancestor
Facebook eliminates hundreds of suspicious Russia-linked accounts, pages
Lorna Doom, Germs bassist has died, drummer Don Bolles confirms
No new home found for canceled 'Trial & Error'
 
Back to Article
/