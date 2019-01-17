Season 2 of 'Happy!' to premiere on March 27

Patton Oswalt attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 9. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Christopher Meloni attends the premiere of "Snatched" in Los Angeles on May 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Patton Oswalt (R) and Christopher Meloni of "Happy!" arrive at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14 in New York City. Season 2 is to begin airing on Syfy on March 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the comedy Happy! is set to premiere on March 27, Syfy announced.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the show follows Meloni's Nick Sax, described in press notes as "an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man -- who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal."

Oswalt voices the animated, title character, the "tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary, blue-winged horse," who becomes Sax's partner.

A preview released Wednesday showed the new episodes of the live-action and animation hybrid will have an Easter theme.

"Official SEASON 2 TRAILER for @HappySYFY is here! I'm so sorry! I didn't read any of these scripts before I signed the contracts!" Oswalt joked as he shared the clip on Twitter.