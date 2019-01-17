No new home found for canceled 'Trial & Error'

Nicholas D'Agosto, a cast member in "Final Destination 5," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on August 10, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Television has given up the search for a new home for its true-crime parody Trial & Error.

NBC canceled the show after two seasons, but its producers had been shopping it around to other platforms in recent months.

They are giving up that active effort after no other network or streaming service has opted to renew it for a third season, Variety said Wednesday.

"We are open to an opportunity to continue the series, should one arise in the future," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement to Deadline.com.

Each season of the show focused on a different murder case. Among the stars who appeared in the series' two seasons were John Lithgow, Kristin Chenoweth, Nicholas D'Agosto, Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer, Krysta Rodriguez and Jayma Mays.