Don Cheadle (L) and Bridgid Coulter attend the premiere of "The Promise" on April 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Don Cheadle (R) and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter. Cheadle said on "The Tonight Show" that he and the "Avengers" cast plays Boggle together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Don Cheadle said on The Tonight Show that he is the current Boggle champion among the Avengers cast.

Cheadle explained to host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday how the Avengers cast plays the word game during downtime on set.

The actor, who portrays War Machine in the Marvel cinematic universe, said the idea of playing Boggle came from Captain America star Chris Evans. Cheadle also gave props to Ant-Man star Paul Rudd for being talented at the game.

Cheadle was able to find the word Avengers in the last Boggle game that the cast played while traveling together on an airplane. The trip had a scary moment when smoke entered the plane's cabin after a flight attendant made a mistake while cooking food.

"I was focused on the game. 'I'm like we still gotta finish this game,'" Cheadle said. "Yeah it was crazy. It was almost the last Boggle any of us played."

Cheadle also discussed his new Showtime series Black Monday which premieres on Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET. The comedy, also executive produced by Cheadle, follows the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street in 1987.

Cheadle will next be seen as War Machine in Avengers: Endgame, set to arrive in theaters on April 26. A teaser trailer for the film featured Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) lost in space following the events of Avengers: Infinity War.