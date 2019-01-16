Lily Tomlin attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" on December 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jane Fonda arrives on the red carpet before the screening of "BlacKkKlansman" on May 14. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

"Grace and Frankie" stars Lily Tomlin (L) and Jane Fonda. Netflix has renewed the series for a sixth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed comedy series Grace and Frankie starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin for a sixth season.

The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday alongside an image of the show featuring Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) holding hands together while sitting down.

Season five of Grace and Frankie, set to feature television personality RuPaul in a guest role, is set to debut on Netflix on Friday.

Grace and Frankie, which premiered in 2015, follows the title characters whose lives are upended when their husbands reveal they are gay and want to be together.

Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry, and Baron Vaughn also star.

Fonda and Tomlin made headlines recently when they gave an update on a potential sequel to their film 9 to 5, stating they have found writers for the project.