Goran Višnjić will have a recurring role in "This is Us" Season 3. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- This is Us is adding Goran Višnjić to its Season 3 cast.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the 46-year-old actor will have a recurring role on the NBC series.

Višnjić will play Vincent, a teacher to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who was shown at a dance school during a flash-forward in a previous episode. Višnjić will first appear in an episode exploring Beth's life before she married Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

"We have a really, really special episode coming up that is pretty much entirely devoted to Beth and her life outside of Randall and who she was before she met him," co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker previously told THR. "That will answer a lot of questions about why future Beth was presiding over all those ballerinas."

Entertainment Weekly said Phylicia Rashad will also appear in the Beth-centric episode as the character's mom. Watson recently confirmed viewers will get answers about the cryptic flash-forward.

"We're going to get the full story, and it's about where she goes from here," the actress said. "Now that we know what's been bothering her, what's been in on her mind, and where she finally wants to go, now what is she going to do?"

This is Us returns from mid-season break Tuesday. The series co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

Višnjić is known for playing Dr. Luka Kovač on the NBC series ER and Garcia Flynn on Timeless. He will also have a recurring role in Season 3 of the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet.