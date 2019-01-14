Michelle Yeoh to lead cast of 'Star Trek' spinoff

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Discovery co-star Michelle Yeoh is getting her own spinoff, CBS All Access said Monday.
The as-yet-untitled, sci-fi drama will expand on Yeoh's current role as Philippa Georgiou, "a member of Starfleet's Section 31 division, a shadow organization within the Federation."
"I'm so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories," said Yeoh in a statement. "Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can't wait to see where it all goes -- certainly I believe it will go 'where no WOMAN has ever gone before!'"
Co-starring Sonequa-Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Jason Isaacs and Doug Jones, Season 2 of Discovery is to begin streaming Thursday.
CBS All Access announced in October that it had ordered two seasons of an animated Star Trek comedy series called Below Decks.
Yeoh's blockbuster movie Crazy Rich Asians won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy Sunday night.
