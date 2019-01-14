Trending Stories

NFL confirms Maroon 5 will headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
Chris Pratt engaged to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger
Critics' Choice ties for Glenn Close-Lady Gaga, Amy Adams-Patricia Arquette
Claire Foy accepts 3rd See Her Award at Critics' Choice gala
Eddie Murphy confirms 'Coming to America' sequel

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper win at National Board of Review

Latest News

3 Suwannee County children found dead in freezer
Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone to star in 'Ratched'
AG pick Barr to tell Senate he'd allow Mueller to finish Russia probe
Michelle Yeoh to lead cast of 'Star Trek' spinoff
James McAvoy to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Jan. 26
 
