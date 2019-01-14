James McAvoy to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Jan. 26

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Glass castmate James McAvoy signed on to guest host the Jan. 26 edition of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Monday.
Rapper Meek Mill will provide the musical entertainment for the episode.
Rachel Brosnahan -- who won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy on Sunday for her portrayal of a 1950s standup comedian in Netflix's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -- is set to host SNL this weekend.
Greta Van Fleet will be the musical guest Saturday.
Mark your calendars 🗓— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 14, 2019
James McAvoy and @MeekMill are coming to #SNL! pic.twitter.com/3QggOqHkop