James McAvoy to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Jan. 26

Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village concerts in Las Vegas on September 22.

Actor Rachel Brosnahan appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6.

Rapper Meek Mill attends the 2018 NBA Awards in Santa Monica on June 25.

James McAvoy is confirmed to guest host "Saturday Night Live."

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Glass castmate James McAvoy signed on to guest host the Jan. 26 edition of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Monday.

Rapper Meek Mill will provide the musical entertainment for the episode.

Rachel Brosnahan -- who won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy on Sunday for her portrayal of a 1950s standup comedian in Netflix's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -- is set to host SNL this weekend.

Greta Van Fleet will be the musical guest Saturday.